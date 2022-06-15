Hire Houston Youth 2022 interns hit ground running

This week marked the first days of work for interns enrolled in Mayor Sylvester Turner’s signature Hire Houston Youth (HHY) employment program. Thousands of young people reported for duty in various jobs throughout the public, private and philanthropic sectors where they will spend the summer “earning and learning.”

Hire Houston Youth is designed to serve as a facilitator to connect young people ages 16 – 24 to eight-week paid local jobs and internships where they will gain valuable work experience, develop leadership skills and build social capital to prepare them for a future filled with opportunity and success in Houston’s dynamic economy.

In 2016, HHY launched with 450 City of Houston jobs and internships. That number has increased its reach to over 30,000 in 2022.

“This year, Hire Houston Youth kicked-off with the hope that it would play a major part in the city’s resiliency and recovery and help Houston’s youth get back to work,” said Turner. “Hire Houston Youth works to maximize the economic potential of youth and young adults by connecting them to opportunities and resources that are necessary to thrive in today’s globalized economy.”

Turner included HHY in the One Safe Houston crime reduction initiative to effectively reduce crime among young participants. According to the Brookings Institute, summer youth employment programs are a proven tool in preventing crime and improving school outcomes.

“ConocoPhillips is pleased to partner with Mayor Turner’s Hire Houston Youth. Programs like this strengthen our community and equip our youth for future career success,” said Kyla Gonzales, manager, Talent Management, ConocoPhillips. “We look forward to welcoming six students to our Finance Co-Op program this summer and providing them meaningful, hands-on experiences and learning opportunities.”

Turner set an ambitious goal for Hire Houston Youth to offer 12,000 available opportunities. The HHY program has now achieved this goal, offering more than 13,500 opportunities on its Job Board located at https://hirehoustonyouth.force.com/s/job-board. According to the Mayor’s Office, this goal could not have been achieved without dedicated employers in the Houston community.

Employers interested in joining Hire Houston Youth can visit https://hirehoustonyouth.org/employers/, and young adults wanting to register can visit: https://hirehoustonyouth.org/youth/.