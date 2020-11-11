HISD Board expected to vote on whether to permanently hire Dr. Grenita Lathan

Houston ISD board trustees are expected to vote on Thursday to either name interim Dr. Granita Lathan as the sole finalist for superintendent or resume their search for new candidates.

Trustee Wanda Adams is vocal about her support for naming Dr. Lathan as the lone finalist.

Dr. Lathan has served as interim superintendent for two years and eight months, an unprecedented amount of time in the district’s history.

Adams believes Dr. Lathan is more than qualified.

“We have gone through so much as a district. She has proven herself. She’s brought our ratings up. She’s closed IR campuses to where they’re now either C’s or B’s. She’s done an amazing job academically at putting kids first. I think she’s well-deserving of this. We’re not going to get any good candidates in the situation that we’re in right now. But we have someone that wants to stick and stay,” Adams said.

Looking at HISD’s past, there are at least three board members still serving that did not support Dr. Lathan, trying to oust her in 2018.