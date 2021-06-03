The Houston Independent School District will host its first Men’s Leadership Summit on Sat. June 5 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. to encourage men to pursue careers in education.

There is a growing gender divide among educators in the United States. Men are far less likely than women to become teachers and stay in the profession long term.

The summit seeks to empower and inspire men to become educators. It will also appeal to high school boys who are interested in education as a career.

“Having male and female teachers enriches a child’s social-emotional development and provides a well-rounded educational experience for students,” interim Superintendent Grenita Lathan said. “We hope this conference energizes men who are currently teachers and administrators and encourages others to become part of a noble profession.”

World renowned educational leadership consultant and principal Buruti Kafele will serve as keynote speaker.

The Men’s Leadership Summit is Saturday, June 5, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Westbury High school. Participants may also take part virtually at Austin, Heights, Sharpstown or North Houston Early College high schools.

The conference is produced in conjunction with the Association of Supervision and Curriculum Development, which believes student success is dependent on academic knowledge, physical and emotional health, engagement, and school and community support. HISD has an ongoing partnership with ASCD, advocating for sound education policies and best practices to ensure that each child is healthy, safe, engaged, supported and challenged.

In-person attendance is limited. Register at https://mensleadershipsummit2021.sched.com/