Providing exemplary service all the way to the end of her tenture, Houston Independent School District Interim Superintendent Grenita Lathan surprised 11 high school seniors with 2020-2021 HISD Superintendent Scholars Awards during visits to their campuses or their homes this month.

Handpicked by Dr. Lathan, the 11 winners were selected from HISD seniors nominated by their principals, school leadership teams. Two of the students were nominated specifically because of their perseverance through many COVID-19 challenges.

This is the fourth year the scholarships were awarded to graduating seniors who have exemplified great character and resilience in the face of adversity.

Rather than focusing solely on academic records, school administrators selected recipients based primarily on the qualities they have demonstrated and obstacles they have overcome that make them likely to succeed.

The winners of the 2020-2021 Superintendent Scholars Awards are:

Skye Williams, Heights High School

Leslee Cruz, Wisdom High School

Laiba Asif, Jane Long Academy

Marie Daniela Germain, Sharpstown International School

Yasmin Roland, Westbury High School

Auria Al-min-Vick, Jones Futures Academy

Dora Ysabelle Del Villar, Chavez High School

Natalia Alejandra Davis, Furr High School

Lizbeth Contreras Tovar, Wheatley High School

Ashley Quintero, East Early College High School

, East Early College High School Chiagozie Uwalaka, Houston Academy for International Studies

The scholarships were underwritten by Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages, which has been supporting HISD students for 19 years. The 11 seniors selected by Dr. Lathan will receive $2,500 scholarships. Another 35 awardees will each receive $1,000 scholarships.