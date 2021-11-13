The Houston Independent School District is home to some of Houston’s most pandemic resilient schools according to Children at Risk’s annual list of best public schools.

The research and advocacy organization evaluated 1,347 schools in the Houston area to identify those that were most resilient during the pandemic. This year’s rankings focused on analysis comparing academic performance during the 2020-21 school year with the 2018-19 school year to identify the impact of the pandemic on children in Houston.

“When I think of the words ‘pandemic resilient,’ our HISD community immediately comes to mind,” said HISD Superintendent Millard House II. “Our communities came together during this tough time and worked diligently to put our scholar’s education and safety first. We are pleased that these efforts are now being recognized by Children at Risk.”

The rankings released Wednesday, November 10, 2021 are listed below:

Top 10 Pandemic Resilient High Schools in Houston

Rank #1 Mount Carmel Academy

Rank #2 Long Academy

Rank #7 North Houston Early College High School

Top 10 Pandemic Resilient Middle Schools in Houston

Rank #2 Sharpstown International School

Rank #3 Project Chrysalis Middle School

Rank #4 Baylor College of Medicine Academy

Rank #7 Hamilton Middle School

Rank #8 Baylor College of Medicine Biotech Academy at Rusk

Top 10 Pandemic Resilient Elementary Schools in Houston

Rank #2 Brookline Elementary School

Rank #4 Roosevelt Elementary School

Rank #5 Park Place Elementary School

Rank #7 Sanchez Elementary School

Rank #8 Windsor Village Elementary School

Rank #9 Atherton Elementary School

Rank #10 Moreno Elementary School

Click to watch the Children at Risk virtual news conference.