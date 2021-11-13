The Houston Independent School District is home to some of Houston’s most pandemic resilient schools according to Children at Risk’s annual list of best public schools.
The research and advocacy organization evaluated 1,347 schools in the Houston area to identify those that were most resilient during the pandemic. This year’s rankings focused on analysis comparing academic performance during the 2020-21 school year with the 2018-19 school year to identify the impact of the pandemic on children in Houston.
“When I think of the words ‘pandemic resilient,’ our HISD community immediately comes to mind,” said HISD Superintendent Millard House II. “Our communities came together during this tough time and worked diligently to put our scholar’s education and safety first. We are pleased that these efforts are now being recognized by Children at Risk.”
The rankings released Wednesday, November 10, 2021 are listed below:
Top 10 Pandemic Resilient High Schools in Houston
Rank #1 Mount Carmel Academy
Rank #2 Long Academy
Rank #7 North Houston Early College High School
Top 10 Pandemic Resilient Middle Schools in Houston
Rank #2 Sharpstown International School
Rank #3 Project Chrysalis Middle School
Rank #4 Baylor College of Medicine Academy
Rank #7 Hamilton Middle School
Rank #8 Baylor College of Medicine Biotech Academy at Rusk
Top 10 Pandemic Resilient Elementary Schools in Houston
Rank #2 Brookline Elementary School
Rank #4 Roosevelt Elementary School
Rank #5 Park Place Elementary School
Rank #7 Sanchez Elementary School
Rank #8 Windsor Village Elementary School
Rank #9 Atherton Elementary School
Rank #10 Moreno Elementary School
Click to watch the Children at Risk virtual news conference.