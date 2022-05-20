Exotic Pop continues to be the gift that keeps on giving in Houston.

The Houston-based beverage company is doubling up on its efforts to support Houston area public school students by creating a financial literacy program and offering two scholarships for HISD seniors to pursue their entrepreneurial goals.

In 2021, Exotic Pop founder and CEO Charleston Wilson launched the financial literacy workshop to provide young people with the resources to build generational wealth.

“Giving back to the community and especially the youth in the community is a huge priority for Exotic Pop, and for me, personally,” said Charleston Wilson in an official statement. “It’s important we serve as positive community leaders, role models, and mentors to teach financial literacy to young people to help them build generational wealth through business ownership. Our goal is to mentor, uplift, and provide resources for the next generation of entrepreneurs, so they, in turn, uplift the entire community as they succeed.”

Recently, Exotic Pop held a financial literacy workshop for 30 students at The Black Store. Now, the workshops are held on the first Thursday of each month at their corporate office.

During the 2020-2021 academic school year, two HISD students receive the Exotic Pop scholarship fund of $1000. Heights High School alumni Joshua Martinez and Northside High School alumni Isabel Garcia were both chosen as the inaugural scholars. They both attend Texas-area universities.

This year HISD is expected to announce the new scholarship recipients for this year.

Students who are interested in signing up for the Exotic Pop financial literacy workshop through the HISD. Scholarships are open to HISD seniors who attend one of Exotic Pop’s educational workshops, are interested in pursuing business or entrepreneurship, and have been accepted to a college, university, or two-year community college program.