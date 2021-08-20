In a letter to the community, HISD Superintendent Millard House II updates everyone about how HISD will deal with the teacher shortage for the first days of school.

He says he has developed a “bold plan to ensure that every student begins the school year with a certified teacher in all core content areas.” Currently, there are currently 386 vacancies.

The plan is expected to accomplish the following:

Working with principals to ensure that campus-based staff that hold teacher certifications are placed in classrooms until a high quality teacher is hired.

Deploying about 250 central office staff members with teacher certifications to all campuses that have teacher vacancies that they cannot fill. These employees will also remain in the classroom until a high quality teacher is hired.

Superintendent House goes on to say, that HISD will launch a virtual academy for students who need to quarantine to ensure they don’t miss out on instruction. This academy will be taught by about 80 additional teachers-certified instructors and will cover all content across grades Pre-K through 12.

He believes that with these measures, “the district will begin the school year more fully staffed with certified teachers than perhaps ever in its history, including pre-COVID.”

Laura Onyeneho covers the city’s education system as it relates to Black children for the Defender Network as a Report For America Corps member. Email her at laura@defendernetwork.com