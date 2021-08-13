HISD Superintendent Millard House II revealed his 90-day plan to introduce several key priorities that HISD and staff are working on in preparation for the upcoming school year.

HISD’s top three goals for the first 90 days are:

1. Re-engage students in the public education experience. Identifying who they are, their needs, and delivering a system to support them.

2. Ensure safe and orderly opening

3. Develop a bold strategic plan that cements a path of innovation and excellence.

The COVID-19 pandemic caused some major challenges for the largest school district in Texas, according to Superintendent House. The district is likely to expect an estimated 197,000 students and more than 27,000 employees to return to in-person learning. Superintendent House addressed several topics including, mask mandates, their Ready, Set, Go! instructional and operational protocol plans for HISD schools, Critical Race Theory, strategies on dealing with youth homelessness, mental health, and more.

“We had the opportunity to see our students that were doing so much better academically than our students that were [learning] virtual, he said. Our goal is to ensure a safe and environment, and to make sure that their experience is a quality experience.”

The Superintendent made this announcement at The Hattie Mae White Manuel Rodriguez Board auditorium during a media coffee chat, in efforts to build a relationship among local media organizations and members of the press.

