The Houston Independent School Ditrict Board of Trustrees will host a series of community town hall meetings with newly appointed HISD Superintendent Millard House II. House will be available to listen to input from the community about the district’s future and learn about key issues that are important to stakeholders.

Attendees include: HISD Superintendent Millard House II, HISD Board of Education Trustees Anne Sung (District VII), Kathy Blueford-Daniels (District II), Patricia Allen (District IV), Holly Maria Flynn Vilaseca (District VI), Judith Cruz (District VIII), Elizabeth Santos (District I), Daniela Hernandez (District III), Myrna Guidry (District IX), and Sue Deigaard(District V)

Sterling High School (11625 Martindale) Sept. 15 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Virtual Meeting https://bit.ly/3kFvf2z Sept. 20 6:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Heights High School (413 East 13th) Sept. 22 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Chavez High School (8501 Howard) Sept. 23 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Carnegie Vanguard High School (1501 Taft) Sept.27 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Westbury High School (11911 Chimney Rock) Sept. 28 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Bellaire High School (5100 Maple, Bellaire, TX) Sept. 30 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Sharpstown High School (7504 Bissonnet) Oct. 1 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Lamar High School (3325 Westheimer) Oct. 4 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Washington High School (4204 Yale) Oct. 6 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.