HISD to relaunch COVID-19 free meal program April 6

With Texas schools out until at least May 4, there’s a desperate need to feed children who usually count on free meals at school.

The Houston Independent School District was forced to suddenly end its meal program last month when a volunteer was diagnosed with coronavirus.

HISD announced Wednesday it will relaunch the free meal program on April 6 with a centralized packing hub. The district says the new streamlined process will include increased safety measures.

Staff will pack food boxes at a central hub, which will then be delivered to distribution sites Monday through Friday. Each site will distribute 500 boxes per day.

As an added safety measure, HISD will also employ the Standard Distribution Method developed by the I Love You Guys Foundation, which will include social distancing for both staff and families.

As families arrive at the sites, staff members will fill out an Emergency Food Assistance Program Form for them, minimalizing interpersonal contact, and place boxes in car trunks. Participants who walk up to the sites must also adhere to social distancing requirements.

Dates and Times

Monday, April 6

Milby High School, 1601 Broadway St., 9 a.m.

Wesley Elementary School, 800 Dillard St., 9 a.m.

Revere Middle School, 10502 Briar Forest Drive, 11 a.m.

Madison High School, 13719 White Heather Drive, 11 a.m.

Northside High School, 1101 Quitman St., 3 p.m.

Tuesday, April 7

McReynolds Middle School, 5910 Market St., 9 a.m.

Bastian Elementary School, 5051 Bellfort St., 9 a.m.

Wisdom High School, 6529 Beverly Hill St., 11 a.m.

Sam Houston High School, 9400 Irvington Blvd., 3 p.m.

Sterling High School, 11625 Martindale Road, 3 p.m.