The COVID-19 pandemic has changed how Houston children spend their summers, but with the world returning to a sense of normalcy, parents are looking for things to do in Houston this summer. From free outdoor concerts to story times for kids to waterpark splashing and more, there’s ample summer fun for the whole family.

Here are the Defender’s picks for kid and family friendly activities in Houston this summer.

Outdoors

Because the Centers for Disease Control says outdoors is the best place for unvaccinated people, and children under 13 are still unvaccinated, many parents are looking for the best places to take their children outdoors this summer.

Moody Gardens: The Galveston location is ideal for families and groups alike. Delve into the oceans depths at the Aquarium Pyramid, explore the world of science at Discovery Museum, experience the action of MAX and enjoy gulf breezes aboard the Colonel Paddlewheel Boat. Visit www.moodygardens.com

Discovery Green: An 11.78-acre public park that's frequented by locals and visitors alike, Discovery Green has a little something for everybody! Enjoy free yoga classes, concerts, movie nights, storytime for toddlers, and open-air reading rooms. You can also rent games for use in the playground, or just laze about on the green—there's free Wi-Fi too!

Lee and Joe Jamail Skatepark: If you enjoy being active and adventure is on your to-do list, check out the Lee and Joe Jamail Skatepark. Located in Eleanor Tinsley Park, the state-of-the-art venue is the first world-class, in-ground skatepark in the region. Whether you're a novice or you're ready to go pro, the public 30,000 square-foot area is perfect for beginning, intermediate and advanced skateboard classes for learners ages 6 to 17.

Houston Arboretum and Nature Center : If you're wondering what to do in Houston with kids, the 155-acre center that protects the native flora and fauna and educates visitors is an excellent choice! Walk the 5 miles of trails, enjoy the interactive exhibits at the Discovery Room, shop at the Nature Shop, and explore The Wildlife Garden and the Carol Tatkon Sensory Garden!

Dedicated to live steam modeling, the Houston Area Live Steamers is “the” organization for free rides aboard steam engine and diesel model trains, along a 4,700-foot track. Take the Cypress Creek and Southern Railroad track for a scenic ride through the Northwest Harris County park, replete with miniature bridges and windmills. You can also picnic in Zube Park. Old Macdonald’s Farm: This activity center features a range of fun things to do, from mini-train rides to pumpkin patches to swimming pools to a petting zoo. Pet a range of animals including cows, sheep, emus and llamas. In addition to playgrounds and pony rides, there are slides for the young ones and a volleyball area for older kids.

Indoor

The Chidren’s Museum of Houston reopens June 8.

Space Center Houston: Kids can experience the rich history and the awe of space at Space Center Houston. From the popular Build-A-Rocket to Mission Kidtrol, children will explore and learn the concepts of space. For a real behind-the-scenes look at NASA, take your kids on the exclusive Level Nine Tour. Visit www.spacecenter.org

The Mad Potter: This is where you head for all things pottery related; this fun studio has on offer a ton of fun kids activities that will leave tots spoilt for choice! Choose your vessel, paint it, and take it home! The studio also organizes summer camps and painting parties for kids and adults (and for pets, too!).

Water fun