(Houston, Texas) – The Greater Houston Black Chamber of Commerce (GHBC) is honoring Harris County Clerk Teneshia Hudspeth with the Mickey Leland Public Service Award for her long-standing commitment to the African-American community at the 27th Annual Pinnacle Awards, October 23, 2021, on Quest channel 55 and simultaneously on YouTube from 7-9 p.m. GHBC is also hosting a pre-show beginning at 6:30 pm on the Greater Houston Black Chamber Facebook page and YouTube channel.

“As a former Mickey Leland congressional intern, I am grateful and honored to have been selected to receive this prestigious award,” said Harris County Clerk Teneshia Hudspeth. “I am blessed to be a product of The Honorable Leland legacy and I consider this to be a full-circle moment, from being an intern to now receiving an award in his name.”

The GHBC Pinnacle Award is the most prestigious award that the GHBC bestows in honor of black-owned businesses. The GHBC also recognizes local leaders that have made a positive impact in the communities and industries they serve.

“Ms. Hudspeth’s dedication to our community through the transformational work she is doing as Harris County Clerk is to be commended,” said Carol Guess, GHBC Interim President. “She serves as a role model for how other citizens may conduct their efforts to garner a greater impact in our community.”

Clerk Hudspeth is the first African-American woman elected to serve as Harris County Clerk in the third-largest county in the nation and the largest county in the State of Texas. She has been with the Harris County Clerk’s office for more than 16 years, most recently serving as Chief Deputy before running for office in 2020.

Some of her accomplishments include doing everything necessary to safely serve and protect the public and employees during the COVID-19 pandemic, implementing website and technology upgrades, improving both internal and external communication strategies, launching community service programs, and successfully transitioning the County Clerk’s Office out of election management.

“I have an amazing team that works very hard to serve our constituents,” added Clerk Hudspeth. “We will continue to do our best to provide our residents with quality customer service.”