A huge shutdown is coming at the intersection of I-69 S at the 610 West Loop. The closure is part of the Texas Department of Transportation’s efforts to redesign the I-69/610 West Loop interchange, one of the most congested in Texas. TxDOT is closing the I-69 southbound ramp to the 610 West Loop southbound and that closure is expected to last two years. Crews will shut down the ramp at 9:00 Friday night.

As for why the ramp will be closed for so long, TxDOT’s Danny Perez said they have to tear down the existing ramp before they can build a new one and they also need to work on new main lanes.

“We’ll have additional closures in place to do some lane reconfigurations,” said Perez. “We’re moving some lanes over, making some room for the work that we’re doing, upcoming work. And then at some point next week we’ll begin the demolition of the connector ramp.”

Perez said they’ll also have the opportunity to complete other work on the interchange.

“Some good news from this, when we do complete the work on the 610 northbound main lane bridge over 69, we’ll be able to open up the exit to Westheimer,” said Perez.

There’s also a temporary closure planned for the I-69 southbound exit to Chimney Rock. That exit will be closed for about two months.

TxDOT will have detours in place while the ramp is closed. Drivers will continue on the I-69 southbound mainlanes to the Fountain View Drive exit ramp. They’ll U-turn at Fountain View and continue onto the first entrance ramp to the I-69 northbound mainlanes. Traffic will then take the I-69 northbound connector ramp to the I-610 southbound mainlanes.

TxDOT says the $259 million interchange project should be completely finished by 2024. The project includes financial incentives for the contractors to finish the project ahead of schedule.