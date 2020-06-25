The Houston Fire Department is accepting applications for Firefighter Trainees. Those interested, will need to apply through an on-line application at https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/houston (Look for “Firefighter Trainee”).

Applications will be accepted until all testing slots are filled.

The examination will be given at 7:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Friday, July 10, 2020, Friday, July 24, 2020, and Friday, August 7, 2020 at the Val Jahnke Training Facility, 8030 Braniff St, Houston, TX 77061.

Per Chapter 143.023 of the Tex. Loc. Gov’t code, “A person may not take an entrance examination for a beginning position in the fire department unless the person is at least 18 years of age.

A person may not be certified as eligible for a beginning position in the fire department if the person is 36 years of age or older.”

Non-Certified Firefighter & EMT: Must have twenty-four (24) transferable college credit hours with a grade of “C” or better (only two (2) credit hours of Physical Education will be accepted) OR at least two (2) years of full-time active military service with an honorable discharge as stipulated on a DD214 Member 4. Applicant must meet the above requirements by the Civil Service Exam date.

For more information, interested applicants may visit hfdcareers.org.