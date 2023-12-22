Numerous organizations in the Houston area are stepping up to make this holiday season memorable by providing food assistance to those in need. As the city gears up for the holidays, the focus is not only on ensuring tables are filled with nutritious meals but also on extending a helping hand to those in need.

Food insecurity is a serious issue in the United States, impacting one in eight households, or approximately 44.2 million people, according to theFood Research and Action Center. In Harris County, the food insecurity rate stands at 13.8%, as reported byFeeding America.

Here’s a guide to a few organizations helping families in need this season:

Time: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Location: 9701 Manchester St, Houston, TX 77012

Date: Mondays and Wednesdays

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: 1062 Fairmont Pkwy, Pasadena, TX 77504

Dates: Tuesday through Saturday

Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: 10501 Meadowglen Ln, Houston, TX 77042

Dates: Monday through Friday

Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m

Location: 1135 US-90 ALT Suite E, Missouri City, TX 77489

Date: Saturdays

Time: 9:30 a.m.

Location: 201 Allen Genoa Rd, South Houston, TX 77587

Date/Time: Monday-Wednesday 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Thursday: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturdays: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: 11169 Beechnut St suite # g, Houston, TX 77072

Date: Mondays and Wednesdays

Times: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: 9101 Airline Dr, Houston, TX 77037

Date: Every second Saturday of the month

Time:10 a.m.

Location: 2812 Milby St, Houston, TX 77004