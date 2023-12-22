Numerous organizations in the Houston area are stepping up to make this holiday season memorable by providing food assistance to those in need. As the city gears up for the holidays, the focus is not only on ensuring tables are filled with nutritious meals but also on extending a helping hand to those in need.
Food insecurity is a serious issue in the United States, impacting one in eight households, or approximately 44.2 million people, according to theFood Research and Action Center. In Harris County, the food insecurity rate stands at 13.8%, as reported byFeeding America.
Here’s a guide to a few organizations helping families in need this season:
Target Hunger Food Fair
Time: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Location: 9701 Manchester St, Houston, TX 77012
ReCAP – REVIVE! Community Assistance Program
Date: Mondays and Wednesdays
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Location: 1062 Fairmont Pkwy, Pasadena, TX 77504
West Houston Assistance Ministry
Dates: Tuesday through Saturday
Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Location: 10501 Meadowglen Ln, Houston, TX 77042
Second Mile Mission Center
Dates: Monday through Friday
Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m
Location: 1135 US-90 ALT Suite E, Missouri City, TX 77489
New Beginnings Global Fellowship
Date: Saturdays
Time: 9:30 a.m.
Location: 201 Allen Genoa Rd, South Houston, TX 77587
House of Amos Emergency Food Pantry
Date/Time: Monday-Wednesday 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Thursday: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Saturdays: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Location: 11169 Beechnut St suite # g, Houston, TX 77072
St. Matthew Social Ministry
Date: Mondays and Wednesdays
Times: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Location: 9101 Airline Dr, Houston, TX 77037
Boynton Chapel Methodist Church-Houston
Date: Every second Saturday of the month
Time:10 a.m.
Location: 2812 Milby St, Houston, TX 77004