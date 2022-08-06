If you are a lover of the outdoors, there is some good news headed your way this year.

The Houston Parks Board and South Post Oak Economic Development TIRZ 9 are introducing a new nexus hike-and-bike trails and Metro bus service to the Hiram Clarke Road corridor of Southwest Houston.

The $635,000 project will include a new bus shelter, signage, crosswalk and “refuge island” in the medians. The upgrade will also include connections between the multi-use trails and three Metro bus stops.

“The improvements to the three Metro bus stops will serve the community well for years to come, offering a safer way for residents to access both the bus stops and nearby trail along the CenterPoint easement,” said Beth White CEO of Houston Parks Board in a statement.

White said the Hiram Clarke Bus Stop Improvement Project benefits an area that previously had limited safe and accessible pedestrian crossing.

Metro buses on local routes will be equipped with racks to accommodate two passengers’ bicycles to provide a smooth way for people to get their locations without using a car.

“TIRZ 9 is pleased to fund these improvements and others in its service area to boost our dynamic and relatively safe neighborhoods that deserve the very best in transportation and recreational options,” said TIRZ Chairwoman Tandelyn Weaver.

The bayou trail is part of the organization’s massive, regional Bayou Greenways initiative.