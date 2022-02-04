Houston Habitat for Humanity will host its annual Homeownership Fair on Saturday, February 12 from 9am-12pm. The free event will be held virtually for the second year and will equip hopeful home buyers with the resources and tools needed to become Houston Habitat homeowners.

The path to homeownership is an important process, requiring time and dedication. To ensure the long-term success of homeowners, Houston Habitat’s Homeownership Program prepares prospective homebuyers for the responsibilities of homeownership. The virtual homeownership fair on February 12 was designed to provide a no-risk, no-cost way to learn the basics of becoming a homeowner and how to apply for a Houston Habitat home.

“The stability of homeownership, compared to the rising costs of rental, enables families to build generational wealth and better weather economic ups and downs. However, the journey to owning a home can be complicated and often overwhelming,” said Houston Habitat Executive Director Allison Hay. “We hope that our homeownership fair will educate and empower attendees to take the first step in buying their first home.”

The homeownership fair will feature practical how-to sessions, Q&A with experts, and a warm welcome from Adrian Garcia, Harris County Commissioner for Precinct 2.

All sessions will be available in English and Spanish. The session lineup includes:

How to Become a Houston Habitat Homeowner

Led by Houston Habitat for Humanity

A general overview of the Houston Habitat Homeownership program including qualifications, application process, and home specifics.

Mortgages 101

Led by Cadence Bank

A general overview of the mortgage and lending process, and what prospective home buyers should know.

City of Houston Homebuyer Assistance Program

Led by Housing and Community Development Department, City of Houston

The City offers up to $30,000 to income-qualified residents. Learn how to apply and qualify for this program.

Enrollment is now open for Houston Habitat’s Homeownership Fair at www.houstonhabitat.org and registration is required. All sessions are free and open to the public.