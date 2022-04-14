Houston media literacy non-profit hosts educator event

Intellect U Well Inc. (IUW), a Houston based non-profit that promotes media literacy and digital citizenship, collaborates with national education organization News Literacy Project to bring the best practices of navigating media and news information into classrooms.

The virtual event titled IUW Development: Media literacy Digital Citizenship for Educators sought to bring awareness to the history and cultural issues surrounding media literacy for K-12 educators and students.

In the era of “fake news,” the program was divided into different sessions on strengthening the critical thinking skills necessary to evaluate and verify the quality of students’ news consumption. With the eroding trust in mainstream media and the increasingly politically polarized environment, navigating the information on the internet has become increasingly complex.

According to a study from the Common Sense Census: Media used by Tween and Teens:

19% of kids have their own smartphones by age 8

53% of kids have their own smartphones by age 11

69% have a smartphone by age 12

Educators teach some form of media literacy while incorporating creative ways to build activities into their academic lesson plans. There isn’t a national standard or curriculum to follow so organizations like IUW and News Literacy Project are created to provide resources to educators.

Here are some key takeaways experts at the event shared to help teachers improve the quality of their media literacy activities in classrooms.