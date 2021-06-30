An innocent Houston mother was killed in a drive-by shooting at her hotel during what was supposed to be a time to celebrate her son’s accomplishments.

Family members say Michelle Cummings was an innocent bystander during the shooting.

It happened on Tuesday around 12:21 a.m. at a hotel in Annapolis.

According to Annapolis Police, she was in town dropping her son off at the Naval Academy, where he had been awarded a scholarship to play football.

Police Chief Ed Jackson said she was sitting at an outdoor patio at the Graduate Hotel when someone on another street opened fire. The bullets traveled a “substantial distance” according to police, fatally hitting Cummings, who was not the intended victim.

“As members of our Naval Academy family, we will do all that we can to support Leonard, his father and the entire Cummings family during this unfathomable time. My wife, Joanne, and I, on behalf of all of us here in Annapolis, offer our deepest sympathies,” said Superintendent of the Naval Academy Vice Adm. Sean Buck.

Cummings’ son was a Westfield High School football player who committed to play at the Naval Academy.

On Tuesday afternoon, Spring ISD expressed its condolences in a statement. Cummings was heavily involved in district activities alongside her son.

“We are devastated to hear about the passing of Michelle Cummings. Ms. Cummings was a very engaged parent at Westfield High School where her son Leonard “Trey” Cummings III graduated in 2020. She served in 2019-20 as the president of the Westfield High School Football Booster Club and was always ready to support our student athletes. Our hearts and prayers go out to the Cummings family during this time of sorrow.”

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe has been created to help the Cummings family.

The incident remains under investigation. Police in Annapolis are urging residents for any information.