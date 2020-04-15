Houston Museum of African American Culture receives Ava DuVernay grant

The Houston Museum of African American Culture (HMAAC) is delighted to be awarded a $10,000 grant from Ava DuVernay’s Array Alliance’s $250,000 funding initiative for arts organizations that focus on narrative change by people of color and women of all kinds.

The fund helps support film festivals and screening series impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.

The grantees were determined by nomination only. An independent committee comprised of leaders from the philanthropic, entertainment and academic sectors draw on their expertise and networks to identify extraordinary candidates.

According to HMAAC Film Curator Jasmine Jones, who attended the inaugural ARRAY ASCEND summit at the University of North Carolina’s School of the Arts, “We are thrilled that ARRAY is offering our film program this support.”

Jones, who arranged Houston’s first advance screening of Black Panther and the early advance screening of The Hate You Give for HMAAC, and manages ARRAY’s screenings at HMAAC, added, “This grant validates the hard work the museum has put into providing quality film programming in Houston.”

Array also awarded consultation grants and commissioned Bridge Philanthropy to the recipients to provide ongoing strategic mentorship addressing the more urgent needs of the organizations. including HMAAC.

HMAAC Board President Cindy Miles indicated the special place of HMAAC in the national film community; “It is especially gratifying that we are the only museum whose film programs was considered special on this national level. We are extremely proud and grateful to Ava DuVernay and the whole ARRAY team and to the independent committee that considered our work to be noteworthy.”