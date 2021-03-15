Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo is leaving the department for a new job, according to the local police union.

Houston Police Office Union President Doug Griffith confirmed Acevedo has accepted the position to become the next police chief in Miami.

“We appreciate his service to Houston, and wish him the best in Miami,” Griffith said in a statement.

Acevedo served more than four years as HPD chief, leading more than 5,200 police officers and 1,000 support staff.

“I can say leaving will truly be bittersweet,” Acevedo said in an email to the department. “We have been through so much as an extended family; Hurricane Harvey, two World Series, a Super Bowl, Irma, the summer of protests, and most recently, an ice storm of epic proportion. On top of all of this, sadly we have buried 6 of our fallen heroes. No matter the challenge, you have all risen to the occasion, and you have honored the sacrifices of our fallen comrades with resiliency and sustained excellence.”

Acevedo said he “was not looking for this opportunity when it arose, but with the end of Mayor Turner’s final term in office fast approaching, and my strong desire to continue serving as a police officer, we decided the timing for this move was good.”

In the email, Acevedo said executive assistant chiefs Matt Skinkard and Troy Finner “are ready and highly capable” to move the department forward.