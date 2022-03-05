The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo will undergo an Americans with Disabilities Act compliance review following accessibility complaints, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

In an email, a spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District of Texas said the complaints “were in relation to accessible parking, accessible routes and accessible platforms for various performances.”

“Several accessibility issues involving the Rodeo were brought to our attention by members of the public,” the email read. “The results of the compliance review will dictate the length of time needed to resolve each of the issues.”

U.S. Attorney’s Office says the review will be conducted under Title III of the ADA, which prohibits private places of public accommodation to discriminate against individuals with disabilities.

The review will take place over a three-day period next week by an accessibility expert with representatives from the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the Houston Rodeo, the email said. During that timeframe, a compliance review will also be conducted for the Ranch Saloon and Steakhouse, the first full service restaurant at the Rodeo.

In a statement, a Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo spokesperson said that the Rodeo was “committed to providing an open and accessible event,” and was fully cooperating with the review.

“We are not aware of any specific ADA complaints, and are committed to meeting or exceeding ADA requirements,” she said. “However, if any issues arise, the Rodeo will work with NRG Park to make any adjustments needed.”