Rapper Trae Tha Truth has made a major impact across the country, in the city of Houston in particular.

As a vocal representative for the Bayou City, the rapper, philanthropist and activist announced he is expanding “Trae Day,” which was designated by former Houston mayor Bill White in 2008. The four-day celebration now includes a concert, comedy show and philanthropic activities from July 22 to 25.

Trae tha Truth. Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images

Trae tha Truth, whose real name is Frazier Othel Thompson III, takes pride in being a positive impact on the Houston community. From rescuing residents during extreme weather events to fighting on the frontlines against police brutality to providing new computers to low-income apartments, Trae has proven to be a hometown hero.

The rapper says Trae Day in Houston bridges his two loves: music and giving back. The annual event follows the rapper’s latest project released last month, “48 Hours After.”

While the day was created as a day to celebrate and honor himself, Trae made it a day for the entire city.

“Sometimes people need a soldier to lean on and give them that hope and motivation. So that’s what I do every Trae Day. Even though it’s my holiday, I made it a holiday for the city,” Trae said in a statement.

The festivities kick off with family friendly events, including the opening of a Howdy Homemade Ice Cream store in Katy. The franchise, which has locations in Dallas and El Paso, employs adults with special needs.

“Every aspect of Howdy Homemade encompasses the special needs of the huge under-employed segment of our population with one goal: To change the way businesses hire people with special needs,” the website reads.

Trae tha Truth (right) and Shakira Wardally at then Houston Rockets player Luc Mbah A Moute’s Charity Soccer Game, July 2018. Photo by Aswad Walker.

Trae, who was honored last month with the Change Maker Award at the Billboard Music Awards, said employing adults with special needs at this ice cream shop will give them an opportunity to work and receive support.

“We hope to change the way the world looks at everyone,” Trae said on Instagram.

Trae is the first rapper in Texas to be given an official holiday by the city. He’s also founded a nonprofit organization, helped counsel inmates, sponsored at-risk high school students and more. Trae The Truth is very modest, he never talks about his guest features he’d done or any of his new tapes (Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, TI, Nas, etc.)or how he’d landed another MTV JAM Video of the Week or how he’d signed to T.I.’s label or any of the things people were watching him accomplish from afar.

‘Trae Day’ Schedule

Thursday, July 22

Howdy Ice Cream Shop Grand Opening

20920 Katy Freeway Suite #S in Katy.

Noon

Flip and Fun Takeover

5379 W Richey Road.

5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

*Admission includes trampolines, bumper cars and laser tag. Children enter free.

Friday, July 23

Day of service with Habitat for Humanity

Settegast Community Gardens

7984 Tate Street

Trae Day Scholarship Giveaway

Bumpboxx Galleria

5085 Westheimer Road

*Sponsored by James Harden

“Trae N Friends” Concert

Featuring Lil Keke, DJ Chose, OTB Fastline, Bloodbath and several others

White Oak Music Hall

2915 North Main Street

Saturday, July 24

Family Fun Day and Car Show

Aveva Stadium

12131 Kirby Drive

3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday, July 25

Celebrity dodgeball game

University of Houston

3820 Holman Street

12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Trae’s team will compete against Houston rapper Bun B’s team.

Funny by Nature Comedy Show

House of Blues

1204 Caroline Street

6 p.m. to 11 p.m.