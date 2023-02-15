Children At Risk recently released its annual school ranking for the 2021-2022 school year, and the top five ranking high schools are all in Houston ISD.
During a press conference at Carnegie Vanguard High School, the education advocacy and research nonprofit announced the Greater Houston Area’s top five high, middle and elementary schools along with its top five Gold Ribbon sub-lists highlighting high-performing, high poverty schools that are traditional neighborhood campuses.
For nearly 20 years, Children At Risk has ranked Texas public high schools across four main areas, while elementary and middles schools are ranked across three areas, which include:
Student Achievement
How students do on state standardized tests (STAAR)
Campus Performance
How a school compares in test scores to schools with similar levels of poverty
Student Growth
How students improve on their STAAR tests in a school year
College Readiness (High schools only)
How many high school students are graduating on time and participating in other college readiness activities
TOP 5 HIGH SCHOOLS
- CARNEGIE VANGUARD, HOUSTON ISD
- YOUNG WOMEN’S COLLEGE PREP ACADEMY, HOUSTON ISD
- EASTWOOD ACADEMY, HOUSTON ISD
- DEBAKEY HIGH SCHOOL FOR HEALTH PROFESSIONALS, HOUSTON ISD
- CHALLENGE EARLY COLLEGE HIGH SCHOOL, HOUSTON ISD
TOP 5 MIDDLE SCHOOLS
- BRIARMEADOW CHARTER, HOUSTON ISD
- MANDARIN IMMERSION MAGNET SCHOOL, HOUSTON ISD
- T. H. ROGERS SCHOOL, HOUSTON ISD
- PROJECT CHRYSALIS MIDDLE, HOUSTON ISD
- SMITH MIDDLE, CYPRESS-FAIRBANKS ISD
TOP 5 ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS
- COMMONWEALTH ELEMENTARY, FORT BEND ISD
- SPRING BRANCH ACADEMIC INSTITUTE, SPRING BRANCH ISD
- RIVER OAKS ELEMENTARY, HOUSTON ISD
- ROBERTS ELEMENTARY, HOUSTON ISD
- T. H. ROGERS ELEMENTARY, HOUSTON ISD
TOP 5 GOLD RIBBON HIGH SCHOOLS
- ALIEF EARLY COLLEGE HIGH SCHOOL, ALIEF ISD
- VICTORY EARLY COLLEGE HIGH SCHOOL, ALDINE ISD
- CARL WUNSCHE SR. HIGH SCHOOL, SPRING ISD
- NORTH SHORE SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL, GALENA PARK ISD
- GALENA PARK HIGH SCHOOL, GALENA PARK ISD
TOP 5 GOLD RIBBON MIDDLE SCHOOLS
- PROJECT CHRYSALIS MIDDLE SCHOOL, HOUSTON ISD
- DR. EDWARD ROBERSON MIDDLE SCHOOL, SPRING ISD
- ALBRIGHT MIDDLE SCHOOL, ALIEF ISD
- DEEPWATER JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL, DEER PARK ISD
- MILLER INTERMEDIATE SCHOOL, PASADENA ISD
TOP 5 GOLD RIBBON ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS
- MEADOR ELEMENTARY, PASADENA ISD
- PLEASANTVILLE ELEMENTARY, HOUSTON ISD
- FOSTER ELEMENTARY, HOUSTON ISD
- KETELSEN ELEMENTARY, HOUSTON ISD
- BROOKLINE ELEMENTARY, HOUSTON ISD