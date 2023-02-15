Children At Risk recently released its annual school ranking for the 2021-2022 school year, and the top five ranking high schools are all in Houston ISD.

During a press conference at Carnegie Vanguard High School, the education advocacy and research nonprofit announced the Greater Houston Area’s top five high, middle and elementary schools along with its top five Gold Ribbon sub-lists highlighting high-performing, high poverty schools that are traditional neighborhood campuses.

For nearly 20 years, Children At Risk has ranked Texas public high schools across four main areas, while elementary and middles schools are ranked across three areas, which include:

Student Achievement

How students do on state standardized tests (STAAR)

Campus Performance

How a school compares in test scores to schools with similar levels of poverty

Student Growth

How students improve on their STAAR tests in a school year

College Readiness (High schools only)

How many high school students are graduating on time and participating in other college readiness activities

TOP 5 HIGH SCHOOLS

CARNEGIE VANGUARD, HOUSTON ISD YOUNG WOMEN’S COLLEGE PREP ACADEMY, HOUSTON ISD EASTWOOD ACADEMY, HOUSTON ISD DEBAKEY HIGH SCHOOL FOR HEALTH PROFESSIONALS, HOUSTON ISD CHALLENGE EARLY COLLEGE HIGH SCHOOL, HOUSTON ISD

TOP 5 MIDDLE SCHOOLS

BRIARMEADOW CHARTER, HOUSTON ISD

MANDARIN IMMERSION MAGNET SCHOOL, HOUSTON ISD

T. H. ROGERS SCHOOL, HOUSTON ISD

PROJECT CHRYSALIS MIDDLE, HOUSTON ISD

SMITH MIDDLE, CYPRESS-FAIRBANKS ISD

TOP 5 ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS

COMMONWEALTH ELEMENTARY, FORT BEND ISD

SPRING BRANCH ACADEMIC INSTITUTE, SPRING BRANCH ISD

RIVER OAKS ELEMENTARY, HOUSTON ISD

ROBERTS ELEMENTARY, HOUSTON ISD

T. H. ROGERS ELEMENTARY, HOUSTON ISD

TOP 5 GOLD RIBBON HIGH SCHOOLS

ALIEF EARLY COLLEGE HIGH SCHOOL, ALIEF ISD

VICTORY EARLY COLLEGE HIGH SCHOOL, ALDINE ISD

CARL WUNSCHE SR. HIGH SCHOOL, SPRING ISD

NORTH SHORE SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL, GALENA PARK ISD

GALENA PARK HIGH SCHOOL, GALENA PARK ISD

TOP 5 GOLD RIBBON MIDDLE SCHOOLS

PROJECT CHRYSALIS MIDDLE SCHOOL, HOUSTON ISD

DR. EDWARD ROBERSON MIDDLE SCHOOL, SPRING ISD

ALBRIGHT MIDDLE SCHOOL, ALIEF ISD

DEEPWATER JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL, DEER PARK ISD

MILLER INTERMEDIATE SCHOOL, PASADENA ISD

TOP 5 GOLD RIBBON ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS

MEADOR ELEMENTARY, PASADENA ISD

PLEASANTVILLE ELEMENTARY, HOUSTON ISD

FOSTER ELEMENTARY, HOUSTON ISD

KETELSEN ELEMENTARY, HOUSTON ISD