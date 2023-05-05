Houston Police Chief Troy Finner is sharing new updates on violent crime statistics, technology upgrades, recruitment and retention, gang prevention and youth programs, and the news is good.

According to Finner, the overall violent crime rate is down by 12% and overall crime is down by 6%.

Crimes have decreased in the following categories:

Homicides: 27%

Human trafficking: 23%

Kidnappings: 19%

Aggravated assaults: 12%

Robberies: 10%

Rapes: 6%

Thefts: 10%

Non-violent crimes: 5%

However, property crimes and auto thefts are up 14% and burglaries increased by 2%.

“When I look at the stats and I look at each district, each councilmember, overall crime is down and that is to be commended,” Finner said during a recent City Council meeting. “This is just the first quarter. We still have to make smart decisions. We still have to help our neighbors out. Summer is coming.”

The city experienced an increase in violent crime during the COVID-19 pandemic. Factors that contributed to a spike in violent crime nationally include widespread social anxiety, economic uncertainty, mental health concerns, an increased presence of illegally owned firearms, and a strained court system plagued by criminal case backlogs that impact the pretrial, release, and prosecution of violent offenders, HPD said.