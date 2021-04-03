Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson — who has been accused of sexual assault in 21 separate lawsuits — is now under criminal investigation, according to the Houston Police Department.

HPD revealed late Friday afternoon that someone filed a report against Watson earlier in the day. Details of the investigation were not immediately available.

In a statement, Watson’s attorney Rusty Hardin said the NFL star would cooperate with the investigation.

“We welcome this long overdue development,” Hardin said. “Now we will learn the identity of at least one accuser. We will fully cooperate with the Houston Police Department.”

The 21 civil suits all allege harassment and assault against unnamed massage therapists. In each, Watson is accused of exposing himself, and sometimes forcing himself upon the women.

The news comes just days after Houston attorney and former mayoral candidate Tony Buzbee, who is representing the 21 women, said he would not provide evidence to HPD.

Watson’s attorney, Rusty Hardin, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.