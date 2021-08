Love Food Trucks? Head over to the inaugural MCTX Food Truck Festival on Saturday, Aug. 21 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the City Hall Complex, 1522 Texas Pkwy.

The following trucks are to participate in the event:

The Turkey Leg Hut & Company

WJ’s Meat

Sizzles

Munchies (Snow cone & delicatessen)

Fleur de Licious Catering

Big Mamas Cooking on Wheels

Foreign Policy

For more information visit: www.missouricitytx.gov