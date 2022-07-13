It's 713 Day: events and deals celebrating Houston

July 13 is a day for Houstonians to celebrate and is inspired by the city’s main area code — 713. The unofficial holiday is an opportunity to showcase Houston’s rich culture in art, entertainment and music.

Whether you’re a proud Houston native or newly arrived, here is a list of events that highlight and introduce you to H-town’s food, music and art scene:

Social Beer Garden | Drink Specials

3120 San Jacinto St.

Social Beer Garden is hosting SBG 713 Day in celebration of H-Town’s culture with live local DJ and drinks.

Event starts at 2 p.m.

Sanman Studios | Art and Music

1109 Providence St.

The studio will host a Houston Appreciation Show with immersive city-inspired installations of art and music.

Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale for $35 and up

Mambo Seafood | Art and Drinks

6697 Hillcroft St.

Houston artist Donkeeboy will be at Mambo Seafood for a Donkeeboy & Friends pop-up for 713 Day that features a merch drop from the artist, prizes, and a special Mambo Chelada to wrap up the restaurant’s 25th-anniversary celebration.

Event scheduled for 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Spanish Village | Food Specials

4720 Almeda Rd.

Spanish Village invites locals to celebrate 713 Day by visiting one of Houston’s old restaurants. Approaching its 70th anniversary next year, the historic Third Ward institution will be celebrating the day with a $7.13 lunch plate of its fan favorite El Clasico enchiladas.

During business hours from 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Flying Saucer Sugar Land | Drink Specials

15929 City Walk, Sugar Land

The pub celebrates Houston 713 day with specials on Houston draft and flights for beer lovers.

Rosalie Italian Soul | Drink Specials

400 Dallas St., C Baldwin Hotel

Cheers, Houston! Rosalie has drinks for $7.13 in honor of Houston made-up holiday.

Thirteen | Music & Culture

1911 Bagby St.

Lil Keke presents 7/13 Day Social and Tribute to Culture, a book signing event for his new book LGNK TLK Vol. 1: The Fastest Way to a Fresh Start. Guests will enjoy music and a special presentation of Houston’s leading brands and local figures.

Starting at 7 p.m. with RSVP

The Ion | Networking Happy Hour

4201 Main Street

Celebrate 713 Day at the Ion with G- Unit Business Lab and HISD. The event includes a short documentary film and networking happy hour showcasing local brews, food and music.

Event is scheduled from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.