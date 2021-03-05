On Friday, March 5, 2021, James Harden, Thirteen Restaurant and Adidas will host a $100,000 clothing giveaway for Houstonians in need.

The drive-through giveaway will be held from 12 noon-3pm at Harden’s Thirteen Restaurant, located at 1911 Bagby Street in Midtown. Giveaway items will include Adidas jackets, shoes, pants, and shirts for all ages, with multiple sizes for children and adults.

“James wanted to do something more for the people of Houston, before leaving town for the All-Star game,” said Thirteen General Manager Rosea Grady. “He’s been helping provide relief since the onset of this crisis and plans to continue to help families throughout the community as we work to recover and rebuild from the winter storm.”

Anyone in need is welcome to come to the drive-through giveaway between 12 noon and 3pm on March 5 at Thirteen. In order to help as many people as possible, there will be a limit of two items per person and all recipients must be present to get their items.

Harden and the staff at Thirteen have been helping Houston residents get through the winter storm crisis with donations of hot meals to schools and low-income senior apartments. They also held a drive-thru event and gave away 3,000 meals and bottled water to families and individuals in need and are helping with relief for residents whose pipes burst during the power outage and freezing temperatures, all while preparing for the restaurant’s opening!

Thirteen officially opened to the public March 4, the day after Harden made his return to Houston to play his former team, the Rockets. Harden’s Brooklyn Nets won that battle, 132-114.