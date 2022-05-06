Thirteen, James Harden’s fine dining Houston restaurant, is making it easy to treat Mom to an exceptional dining experience Mother’s Day weekend with a dinner special Friday and Saturday and a fabulous Mother’s Day Brunch on Sunday, May 8, 2022, that includes a special gift for every mom!

The renowned Midtown restaurant, located at 1911 Bagby Street, is celebrating moms with an early Mother’s Day dining special that includes an appetizer, entrée, and dessert created by former NFL player and Food Network star Chef Tobias Dorzon for just $75, Friday and Saturday from 4pm-11pm!

On Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 8, Thirteen will be presenting a fabulous Brunch of culinary delights, hand-crafted specialty cocktails and Mimosas, and a special gift for every Mother from 11am-6pm!

The indulgent Mother’s Day Brunch menu includes exclusive sweet creations like Deep Fried Strawberry Cheesecake French Toast (Deep Fried Challah bread finished with a St. Germain strawberry compote & Vanilla Cream Cheese) and Churro Chicken & Waffles (Belgium Waffle tossed in cinnamon sugar & country fried chicken finished with a fresh fruit compote, Vanilla Creme Anglaise & powdered sugar), along with savory offerings from the 10oz Hawaiian Marinated ribeye steak and eggs to the Crab and Spinach Omelette or the Fried Grits Cake, topped with BBQ Shrimp, Cajun BBQ cream sauce, bacon crumbles and shaved Parmesan cheese!

Thirteen’s Mother’s Day Brunch also offers an abundance of specialty Mimosas and hand-crafted cocktails with extra touches moms love, like specialty glasses and fresh edible flowers, along with 2,000 wines from around the globe and musical entertainment with a live DJ!

The Mother’s Day dinner special will be available Friday and Saturday, May 6-7, 2022, and Mother’s Day Sunday Brunch at Thirteen will be available on May 8 from 11am-6pm, with seating both inside the elegant dining room and outside on the Midtown patio. Reservations are recommended, with walk-in availability. For reservations and information visit http://thirteenhou.com/.

Thirteen, which officially opened on March 4, 2021, was founded on James Harden’s passion for excellent food and wine and a vision to bring something fresh and unique to the industry and the city he loves. Over the past year, the restaurant became one of the year’s most anticipated places to eat according to OpenTable and one of Houston’s most beautiful and notable ‘see and be seen’ experiences, attracting professional athletes and celebrities with its stellar service and sophisticated cuisine!

Thirteen Houston cleverly blends a new modern steakhouse, upscale dining and a good time into one experience, with an exclusive menu created by renown Private Executive Chef Tobias Dorzon, and a custom cocktail program by some of the top mixologists in Houston.

The restaurant features a large, elegant dining room filled with the NBA All-Star’s personal touches, outdoor patio, a full hookah lounge with a live DJ, hookah and lite bites, and a private VIP room, located adjacent to a wine cellar filled with over 2,000 bottles of wine from around the world!