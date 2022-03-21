By Jimmie Aggison

Spring Break came and Houston was filled with things to do. Monday was filled with battery charging and schedule planning. Tuesday, I traveled to NRG to catch Gwen Stefani perform at the Houston Livestock and Rodeo Show. Wednesday, I made my way to the Toyota center and watched the Rockets fall to the Pheonix Suns 129-1112. Even though the Rockets had a few spirts where they looked good, it wasn’t enough to match with the Suns who looked in control most of the game. The Rocket’s held social media night Wednesday and the house was packed with many stars. 50 cent sat court side and Sauce Walker took the opening shot to start off the night. Thursday and Friday, I attended the AKA event held at the GRB. These days were filled with inspirational speaking from Rev. Al Sharpton and many more. Saturday, I was back at the Rodeo to catch Brad Paisley. Sunday, I traveled to the MI3 center to catch youth basketball and watch as teams competed for cash to bring back to their programs.