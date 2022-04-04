This week picks up where I left off last week with softball. Tuesday, I traveled to Delmar and watched as Scarborough took on Wheatley. Wheatley came prepared but Scarborough was too much to handle as they jumped to an early lead and never looked back. The game ended with Scarborough on top 20-5. I then watch as Milby took on Scarborough. This rivalry game featured 4 Milby Seniors who all have committed to play baseball on the next level. Milby stands at the top of their district at the moment and look to have a promising run into deep playoff contention. Friday, it was softball time again. Jersey Village took on Memorial for the second time this season in a much-heated rivalry. Follow me. The first time around, Jersey Village lost to Memorial but went on to beat Cy Fair. Cy Fair went on to beat Memorial but lost to Jersey Village. Although Memorial beat Jersey Village the first time around, they got off to a slow start and found themselves playing from behind most of the game. In the end, Jersey Village beat Memorial 8-7 and are heavy favorites to win their district. Sunday, I traveled to the Museum of Fine Arts to photograph The Obama Portraits Tour. This tour allows for participants to view the President and First Lady’s oil based paintings without having to fly to Washington D.C.