How would I describe this week? Super busy! I started off Tuesday, taking photos of Wayne Bell, an artist in Houston who uses his creativity through paint to display a wide range of color and emotion. Wednesday, I attended the Bayou Bowl press conference at Traylor Stadium. Saturday, I attended the Burns BBQ Scholarship Luncheon where they gave away 10 scholarships to students who have shown great leadership in both the classroom and their community. After attending the luncheon, I went to check out the Shop Black City Tour which allowed minority business owners the opportunity to highlight their businesses to a new audience. The night was capped off with attending Bayou Bowl 2022 where the East won for a second year in a row.