Jimmie’s Journey: Around town week of Feb. 6
Howdy Homemade Ice Cream Franchisee owner, Rodrick Batson has a passion for youth. His business Howdy Homemade Ice Cream has hired many youth with special needs where many other organizations may have not given them an opportunity for employment. While furthering his willingness to help those in need he teamed up with Under Armour to provide Houston-Based schools/ students with athletic gear to assist with Spring Sports. Schools were given both track shoes, baseball shoes, shirts, shorts, and a few other things to help further their spring sporting activities. This week I highlight their stop at KIPP Polaris Academy for Boys campus.