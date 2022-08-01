Last week in July and I surely made the best of it. Tuesday morning, I was asked to attend the Houston Fund for Social Justice and Economic Equity event held at Emancipation Park. This event was to bring awareness of a grant to help both non-profits and small businesses in the Houston Area.
Later that evening I attended an event honoring Bishop James Dixon at the Ballroom at Tanglewood. This event aimed at highlighting his achievements in the community and congratulating him on his new role as chairman of the Harris County Sports and Convention Corporation and NRG Park (HCSCC).
Friday evening, I attended an event at the Upper Kirby Bistro which premiered Ready to Love season 7 on the OWN network. Attendees received free entrees and were encouraged to discuss what draws them to the show above other shows on the network and those alike in this space.
Saturday morning, I traveled to Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church where I witnessed a mass amount of people hoping to sale their guns during the Houston Gun Buyback Program. Attendees could earn anywhere from $50 to $200 depending on the type and condition of their firearm. The line ended at Wheeler Avenue but stretched all the way down Scott St. to 610.
Sunday, I made my way to NRG Park where I attended the Houston Sneaker Summit. Show lovers from all over packed the halls in hopes of selling and walking away with their favorite collectable shoes.