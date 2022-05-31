This week started off dedicated to baseball as I watched Milby High School go the deepest they’ve ever gone in school history in baseball playoffs. In the 4th round they would face a very talented team in Lake Creek. Lake Creek had a trio of strong pitchers which would prove difficult for Milby to get around. Milby would go on to lose both games 1 and 2 and their season would come to an end. Friday, I traveled to Discovery Green to capture the protest of the NRAA convention which was held at George R. Brown. Many voiced their opinions on gun safety and urged law makers to pass legislation for stricter gun control laws. The week would end at the Battle Of The Canvas. At this event, artist were invited to paint their best art piece in 15 minutes and then have them judged by the audience.