The Texas Women’s Foundation has announced the seven recipients of its 2021 Maura Women Helping Women and Young Leader Awards, which recognize leaders who have positively impacted the lives of women and girls. Houston’s own Kim Roxie is one of the Young Leader Awards recipients.

Roxie is the founder and CEO of LAMIK Beauty, a clean beauty brand that caters to multicultural women. After opening her own shop at age 21 with a $500 investment, she ran that store for 14 years and was the youngest African-American woman to have her products carried in a major department store.

In 2019, Roxie pivoted her business and launched LAMIK as an e-commerce beauty company. In 2020, she secured a partnership with an augmented reality company to launch a tech-enabled website that allows consumers to digitally try on cosmetics. She has received numerous awards including the Barack Obama Lifetime Achievement Award for Community Service, one of the Houston Business Journal’s “40 under 40,” one of the American Business Journal’s Most Influential Young Executives and “one of the 30 Black Stars” by Face2Face Africa. The City of Houston formally named June 23rd as Kim Roxie day in her honor.

The seven recipients will be honored at the Leadership Forum & Awards Celebration, presented by AT&T, on April 29th. The virtual event begins at 10:00 a.m., and tickets are $42 in honor of the 42nd anniversary of the Maura Awards. Co-chairs are Jana Etheridge, Managing VP, Chief of Staff & Customer Office Financial Services at Capital One, and Hattie Hill, president and CEOof T.D. Jakes Foundation.

The event’s keynote speaker is Adriana Gascoigne, author of Tech Boss Lady and founder and CEO of Girls in Tech, a San Francisco-based nonprofit with 43 chapters in 32 countries, which is devoted to empowering, educating and engaging women in the tech industry. In 2018, she was named one of the 20 most influential Latinos in technology by CNET and also received the Pioneer Leadership Award at the Silicon Valley Latino Leadership Summit. Her keynote is supported in part by the Catherine M. Coughlin Endowment for Women’s Leadership at Texas Women’s Foundation.

MAURA WOMEN HELPING WOMEN AWARD RECIPIENTS:

Trisha Cunningham, North Texas Food Bank

Jin-Ya Huang, Break Bread, Break Borders

Revati “Rani” Puranik, Worldwide Oilfield Machine (WOM)

Judy Treviño, CCVI Ministries, Inc.

Cheryl Polote Williamson, Soul Reborn

YOUNG LEADER AWARD RECIPIENTS

Diana Mao, Nomi Network

Kim Roxie, LAMIK Beauty