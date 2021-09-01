Kroger, Gallery Furniture and City of Houston announced a collaborative partnership to send aid to communities devastated by Hurricane Ida. Customers can donate non-perishable relief bags at any Kroger store, or drop off donations at any Gallery furniture store. The donations will be delivered along with trailers of water later this week, led by Gallery Furniture’s flood vehicle.

“As we look at the devastation Hurricane Ida brought, we want nothing more than to support a community in need,” said Joe Kelley, President of Kroger. “Jim, Mayor Turner and Kroger are long-time partners and together with the support of Houstonians, we will be able to provide aid to thousands of families who have been affected by Hurricane Ida.”

Customers can donate a bag of non-perishable, ready-to-eat foods for $6 at any Kroger store. The bags will contain staples such as tuna, peanut butter, oatmeal and apple juice. The bags will go directly to NOLA to support families in need.

“Gallery Furniture is thrilled to partner again with Kroger, said Jim McIngvale. “Kroger provided much needed assistance to thousands of Houstonians during the pandemic and again during the ice storm. Kroger knows how to get things done and take care of people. Gallery Furniture couldn’t have a better partner to work with on hurricane relief in Louisiana than the great team at Kroger and the wonderful citizens of Houston and Texas. Let’s get together and get it done!”

As families who evacuated Louisiana ahead of Hurricane Ida return back to their hometowns many are left without access to power or running water and have damage to their homes. Kroger, Gallery Furniture and the City of Houston will be distributing trailers of food and water to the community, with banners emblazoned with the phrase “We Are Here for You”, a message of support to a community in recovery.

“Houstonians have a heart for helping others in their time of need. As a city, we are ready to do our part again, and I thank Kroger for leading this donation drive for those who need assistance recovering from Hurricane Ida,” Mayor Sylvester Turner said. “The people of Louisiana are our neighbors, and we will not let them down. “I encourage city employees and everyone else to support the relief effort.”

Additionally, Mayor Turner encourages Houstonians to support local relief efforts that involve providing shelter as an unknown number of Louisiana residents have evacuated to Houston and need shelter and other assistance.

To meet this need the City is partnering with the National Association of Christian Churches (NACC), along with The Kroger Co., and Gallery Furniture owner Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale to assist storm evacuees.

On Monday, August 30, NACC opened its doors to provide shelter for more than 120 people who had evacuated before the storm devastated parts of Louisiana. NACC is providing hot meals, shower facilities, a change of clothes, and hygiene items.

The shelter follows all health and safety protocols with social distancing and provides face masks and sanitizer for families and individuals. Volunteers and NACC staff members will remain ready to assist our Louisiana guests with immediate needs and shelter for the next several days. To volunteer or donate supplies, please call NACC Disaster Services at (832) 626-7111.



