KTSU 90.9FM recently announced the “Save A Life” campaign, a multi-media effort that will include 14 other HBCUs with licensed public radio stations joining with Texas Southern University (TSU), to educate and bring awareness to African Americans regarding COVID-19.

Under the leadership of Ernest Walker, KTSU’s general manager, these HBCU stations will produce, broadcast and distribute informative content on-air, online and on social media under the “Save A Life” campaign. The programs will include local health officials and community leaders from each city and state discussing the COVID-19 pandemic.

KTSU General Manager Ernest Walker (seated) is pictured here with KTSU leaders Rev. Charles Hudson and Donna Franklin at KTSu in 2017. Photo by Aswad Walker.

“The African-American community has been struck significantly since the inception of COVID-19, particularly in the areas of access to COVID-19 vaccinations and in the effects the disease has had on families’ mental health,” said Walker. “KTSU is pleased to lead alongside other HBCU public radio stations to provide educational and lifesaving information to help fight and beat the pandemic on our campuses and in other vulnerable populations.”

The goal of this initiative is to motivate and engage minority communities to continue to mask up, social distance, get tested, receive the vaccine and support mental health.

Station participation will include:

Alabama: WJAB, Normal; WVAS. Montgomery

KTSU is a recipient of a $150,000 grant funded by The Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) to help lead COVID-19 campaigns for underserved communities hit hardest by the pandemic.