The Alliance for Multicultural Services’ Kijana Youth Program is making a profound impact on the lives of refugees and immigrants in Houston. Dedicated to enriching the educational journey and cultural identity of these young individuals, the program serves as a vital resource for empowerment and support.

Each year, the program’s dedicated tutors offer academic tutoring, math/science labs, and computer lessons to over 280 students in the Gulfton area of Southwest Houston. Beyond academic support, Kijana tutors engage students in various cultural, team-building, and leadership activities such as physical recreation, art projects, music and dance, field trips, and volunteer projects.

This month, the Kijana Youth Program received a $14,000 grant from the Center for Afterschool, Summer, and Enrichment for Kids, a division of the Harris Country Department of Education, to cater to the needs of youth during the summer.

The funding will enable the program to offer activities for youth grades 8 to 12 encompassing career exploration, guest speakers from various industries reflecting the communities served, financial literacy workshops, college exploration, job readiness activities, and assistance with job applications and resume creation. Additionally, younger participants will engage in cultural activities, arts and crafts, book clubs, music lessons, and field trips.

The Defender spoke with Marilyn Ventura, education programs senior manager on the impact this program has on refugees and immigrants in the city.

Defender: The Youth Program received a $14k grant award. What needs do you attend to address with the funding?

Ventura : With the $14,000 we’ve got from the Harris County Department of Education for the County Connections Initiative. We will be able to take the kids on field trips. So far we’ve taken them on four and we also plan to expand hours for youth counselors, so they won’t be limited to certain hours throughout the day.

Defender: In what ways does the program foster a sense of community and belonging for the youth it serves?



Ventura : The Alliance Youth Program is very diverse. We have a large Hispanic and African/ African-American community. I believe that working with the kids day in and day out with peers of different backgrounds helps them understand other cultures. The counselors come from different backgrounds. The team lead is from Ethiopia, [and] one of the longest tenured youth counselors we have is from El Salvador… So they get to know us as part of the community. They are in a very special position in the kids’ lives.

Defender: How have these programs positively impacted their lives, both academically and personally?



Ventura : I was born in El Salvador and when I came here, I had to learn a lot of things on my own. The team lead for the after-school program, when he came from Africa, he also had to learn a lot of things on his own. I believe we know the experiences of the kids. We know what they’re going through, their frustrations, their successes. We are pulling from our experiences and helping them figure things out. We know what will be expected of them at certain points in their lives. We try to prepare the kids as they go, instead of having something thrown at them and they are unprepared. We don’t want [them] to feel alone.

Defender: How does the Kijana Youth Program involve parents and families in the educational journey of their children?



Ventura : We have a really good relationship with the kid’s parents. They have to enroll them in the program. We have an open-door policy for parents to come and express any concerns that they have or they can come talk to us about their kids. We also have parent engagement activities with them once a month so they can talk with the counselors, program manager, or director.

Defender: How does the Kijana Youth Program support students beyond high school graduation to ensure their continued success in higher education or career pathways?

Ventura : We do keep in touch with as many as we can. Once they’ve exited the program, and graduate from high school, they usually come back and talk to us. It’s really fantastic that the kids come back and keep us informed.