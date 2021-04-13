At 14, Katriel Turner knew she wanted to attend college, but had little information how to make that happen. It was something that was important to her family and they needed help in getting started with the process. But then she enrolled in the College Assistance Program (CAP) hosted by the Chi Omicron Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated and everything changed.

“We work with young girls like Katriel to get them prepared for college admission’s process and for college,” said Chimiri Duncan, who chairs the CAP committee. “It’s so amazing to see students like her develop a love of higher education. We have supported hundreds of students get into colleges with that program. It’s one of the main ways we serve our community.”

Service has been the goal of the Chi Omicron Omega since it was started seventeen years ago by Camille Clark, who wanted to bring a new chapter in Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated to Katy, Texas. The intent was to serve Alief, Katy, Richmond, Sugarland, Rosenburg and parts of the far Northwest Houston. Now, as the chapter boasts a membership of 210 women, they continue to work to help students like Turner.

“There are many chapters of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority in the Greater Houston area, but they are focused on serving other parts. We felt like there was a void in the Katy area and thankfully, the region agreed,” said President, Racquell Garret.

In just a few months an Interest Group was formed known as the Cultured Pearls of Service and almost a year later Chi Omicron Omega chapter was chartered on Monday April 12, 2004 under the 21st South Central Regional Director, Mrs. Shirley R. Fisher.

“We started with 18 women and the tenacity, drive, and resilience have prevailed since our inception,” said Racquell “We have survived two of the costliest hurricanes and in the midst of the pandemic we continue to serve pretty and with a purpose, present and available to provide for those in need.”

Members service the community with: a College Application Process for high schoolers; a focus on breast cancer awareness with Women’s Healthcare and Wellness; Webinars on Building Your Economic Legacy; and family events in The Arts! They have also extended their reach by sponsoring and providing school supplies to schools in other countries.

“As we reflect on the 17 years of service, we are excited about what’s to come,” added Garret.