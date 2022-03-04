Lone Star Community College (LSC) is offering a program for Texans who want to become licensed police officers.

The Lone Star College Law Enforcement Academy provides the skills and competencies that will prepare students for a career in law enforcement. Day and night classes will be offered at the LSC-East Aldine Center and require 775 contact hours (full-time six months and part-time 11 months to complete).

“We had the academy on and off for about 20 years previously. We were approached by a number of areas law enforcement agencies to consider relaunching for a couple of reasons,” said Dr. Stephen C. Head, LSC chancellor. “At the time, they had trouble tracking qualified candidates and the training centers had limited enrollment.”

Law enforcement is facing some unprecedented challenges including the need to rebuild community trust and reputation, recruitment of new officers, and maintain the highest standards of professionalism while meeting the needs of the communities they serve.

And amid the national reckoning on policing, with mass protests calling for reform or defunding the police, the morale of some police forces has taken a major hit, especially after the killing of George Floyd.

Research conducted by the Washington-based Police Executive Research Forum showed that out of nearly 200 law enforcement agencies the rate of retirement at some departments rose 45% and hiring slowed down by 5% in 2021.

“The basic curriculum and guidelines are set by the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement and then we add important pieces as well,” Head said. “For example, we’ve added de-escalation procedures. We used to have eight required hours but now it has increased to 32. Also, there will be a course that will focus on the use of force and that is in response to the current state of affairs happening nationwide.”

ACADEMY REQUIREMENTS

To participate students must:

Be 21 years of age

Have a valid driver’s license

Be a U.S citizen

Have a high school diploma or GED

Submit to a criminal background check, physical examination, psychological assessment and drug screening.

To learn more about the LSC Law Enforcement program, visit the LSC-North Harris (Academic Building-126) for information sessions on the following dates:

Wednesday, April 6, 10-11 a.m.

Thursday, April 7, 6-7 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 2, 10–11 a.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 3, 6–7 p.m.