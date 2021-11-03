Music executive, artist manager, entrepreneur, activist, lecturer, author and cancer survivor Mathew Knowles brought the world multi-platinum-selling girl group Destiny’s Child, singer-songwriter Solange and megastar Beyoncé.

He has also worked with music legends Chaka Kahn, the O’Jays and Earth and Wind & Fire through his company Music World Entertainment, with sales of more than 450 million albums worldwide.

An academic who earned his MBA in Strategic Planning and Organizational Culture and his Ph.D. in Business Administration, Knowles mentors and teaches emerging entrepreneurs and artists with such courses as the Music Industry in the Digital Age, through Point Blank Music School where he holds a professorship. Knowles also lectures at University of Houston, Prairie View A&M University and The Art Institute.

Knowles is currently on a mission to help get more Americans in underserved communities vaccinated against COVID-19 along with the National Minority Health Association’s Flex For Checks program. Here, he discusses the initiative, among other things.

Allison Kugel: What is the National Minority Health Association and how did you get involved with their Flex for Checks initiative?

Mathew Knowles: The National Minority Health Association (NMHA) is working with Brown and Black communities on various health initiatives. For example, when we look at Black men and we look at the percentage of Black men in America, we lead in mortalities in every category, except for breast cancer and suicide.

Black women lead in mortality rates for breast cancer. Why is that? Because of a lack of awareness in our communities. It’s about lack of early detection. The [NMHA’s] specific program, Flex For Checks, is about increasing awareness about getting vaccinated [against COVID-19]. You register, you get a shot, and once you’ve proven that you’ve gotten the vaccination, you then receive $50.

Kugel: How did you eventually make your way to Houston? And do you think the success that your daughters, Beyoncé and Solange, have had in the music industry, and the success you’ve had on the business side could have been possible had you stayed in Alabama?

Knowles: It was more from my educational path, from getting a proper education. I was in Nashville, Tennessee and I chose Houston because of all the industry. At the time, you had affirmative action and you had quotas that these major oil companies and all the other companies that were successful because of the oil initiative in Houston, had to fulfill. So at that time in Houston, it was very easy being Black and getting a really good job. That is why I went to Houston from Nashville.

I grew up in Gadsden, Alabama, where we had a Goodyear plant and we had a public steel plant, real blue collar. Chances are I would have ended up working at one of those types of facilities had I stayed in Gadsden. My parents had encouraged me and my vision was much broader than that, so I wanted to go and get the academic knowledge, and then I got 20 years of corporate experience.

Kugel: What gave you the power of belief to make the leap from a stable corporate job to pursuing the music industry, with Destiny’s Child and Beyoncé, and then Solange? Was it blind faith?

Knowles: I call that the “Jedi Mind Trick.” Unfortunately, that is the story that the media has painted and it’s not accurate. It’s not even close to being accurate. I worked at Xerox Corporation for 10 years. Eight of those years I worked at Xerox Medical Systems. We sold diagnostic imaging for breast cancer detection. Because of my success, being the number one sales rep. worldwide for three years in that division, I was able to then go with Phillips Medical Systems to sell CT and MRI scanners.

After six years of having success, I had headhunters calling and I went to Johnson & Johnson as a neurosurgical specialist. Then because of managed care, I was told by a neurosurgeon that he couldn’t use my instruments because of the cost associated with them. It was a defining moment and I had to decide what career path I wanted. As a kid I did things like deejay for my parents, I was in a boy band and I had this passionate love of music.

There was this young man in Houston who had asked me a couple of times to manage him. The first artist that I got a major record deal for was not Beyoncé. It was not Solange. It was a rapper named Lil’ O. MCA records was the number one urban record label at the time with Puffy, Mary J. Blige, and Jodeci, so you see how inaccurate that story is?

Kugel: What is the best advice you have ever received?

Knowles: When you live your passion, you never work a day in your life. Find that thing that motivates and inspires you. Find what adds fuel to your excitement. That is the thing we should be working toward. Not what our parents want us to be, or what society wants us to be, or what our husbands or wives want us to be. It should be that thing inside of us that we are passionate about. Normally, that gives us success, not overnight success, but over time. If you follow your passion, every day you wake up you will be excited.