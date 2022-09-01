Mayor announces water donation drive for Jackson, MS

Mayor Sylvester Turner is encouraging Houstonians to donate water to help residents of Jackson, Mississippi. People in the state’s largest city lack safe drinking water or water to flush toilets due to a catastrophic failure of that city’s water system earlier this week following flooding and torrential rains.

The Mayor of Jackson has close ties to the City of Houston.

“Houstonians know firsthand what it is like to experience flooding and the need for relief supplies. I ask people to join me Friday in front of Houston City Hall as we collect all sizes of bottled water,” said Turner. “Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba graduated from Texas Southern University’s Thurgood Marshall School of Law, and he is a TSU Tiger and a fellow mayor. We are like one big family, and I hope Houston will show its love and support for the people of Jackson, MS.”

Details:

The Water Drive for Mississippi

Friday, September 2, 2022

7 a.m. – noon

Herman Square at Houston City Hall

500 McKinney Street

(between Smith and Bagby)

Houston, TX 77002