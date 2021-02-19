Mayor Sylvester Turner announced Thursday evening that the City of Houston will host a water distribution site beginning at 11:30 a.m., Friday, February 19 at Delmar Stadium, 2020 Mangum Rd.

The drive-thru location will provide bottled water to individuals who need water while the city remains on a boil water notice or because they lack water at home due to frozen pipes.

Earlier today, the mayor and city leaders provided important information to help people recover from freezing temperatures and days without water or electricity.

Houston will likely remain under a boil water notice through Monday, Feb. 22.

People should not consume water from faucets until after boiling it in hot water for several minutes. It is safe to take showers.

As power is restored to more households and businesses, broken pipes and lack of water may create major damage. Please call 311 to report water leaks.

All Houstonians can help by conserving water usage to increase water pressure throughout the city.

All Solid Waste services are suspended except garbage collection. Neighborhood Depository locations will resume services Friday, February 19, 2021.

The mayor directed a citywide plan to distribute water across Houston. Bottled water was provided to each district city council member to hand out in designated locations.

The mayor announced he is partnering with corporate leaders to create a fund to assist people without insurance and seniors whose homes suffered damage as a result of frozen water pipes.

“I am most concerned about people without insurance and have suffered a lot of water related damage in their home when frozen pipes burst and caused ceiling and damage throughout the home,” said Mayor Turner. “That’s why I am announcing a Relief Fund to help people repair their homes and be made a whole after suffering during some of the coldest temperatures in Houston’s history.”