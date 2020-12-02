Mayor Turner welcomes Hewlett Packard Enterprise HQ relocation to Houston region

Earlier this afternoon, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) announced the company will relocate its global headquarters from San Jose, California to the Houston region and its new Springwoods Village campus. The expansion and headquarters relocation to the Houston area has the potential to add hundreds of jobs in the coming years.

Mayor Sylvester Turner, the Greater Houston Partnership, and leaders from the Houston region have been visiting with the HPE leadership team for several years, both to retain their existing Houston footprint and to explore expansion opportunities. This activity culminated in a virtual mission to Silicon Valley in October. The Houston delegation, including Mayor Turner and Rice President David Leebron, met with HPE CEO Antonio Neri and the company’s leadership team.

“I have said we are not just running, but we are sprinting to boost our tech and innovation scene. HPE’s announcement is something we should all celebrate. The city’s efforts to bolster Houston’s position as a leading digital tech hub and global headquarters city are paying off,” said Mayor Turner. “I had the opportunity to visit with HPE CEO Antonio Neri a few weeks ago about HPE’s presence in Houston, and am delighted they decided to move their headquarters to the Houston area.”

The addition of HPE expands the Houston region’s Fortune 500 headquarters roster to 23 companies. HPE is ranked number 109 on the 2020 Fortune 500 list. The most recent Fortune 500 headquarters relocation came in 2014 when Occidental Petroleum moved to Houston from California. The last non-energy Fortune 500 headquarters move was in 1998 when Waste Management moved to Houston from Chicago.