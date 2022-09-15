Megan Thee Stallion Foundation Dream Bus tour stops at TSU

Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion foundation is coming to Houston to curate fun and educational experiences for young Black women and girls.

Named after the Grammy-Award winning musician’s parents, The Pete and Thomas foundation is collaborating with the Southern Black Girls and Women’s Consortium (Southern Black Girls) for the “Joy is our Journey” Dream Bus Tour, a month-long tour around multiple southern states “to empower our young Black women, give them the resources to succeed and help them pursue their personal and professional dreams,” according to the official press release.

TSU cheerleader squad at the Joy is our Journey Dream Bus Tour at TSU on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022 Photo: Laura Onyeneho

“This is a wonderful opportunity for all of these ladies to experience pure Black girl joy, discuss their challenges, dream big, and channel their creativity,” said LaTosha Brown, founder of Southern Black Girls. “We are focused on uplifting Black girls in the south because there aren’t enough philanthropy dollars that support these Black women and girls.”

The Dream Tour caravan stopped at Megan’s alma mater Texas Southern University (TSU), providing young Black women between the ages of 12-24 a free mini-festival-like experience featuring interactive workshops and programming centered around health and wellness, culture, entrepreneurship, and S.T.E.M education.

Megan Thee Stallion attends Glamour Celebrates 2021 Women of the Year Awards on November 08, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Glamour)

“There were things that I thought I couldn’t achieve because I was a Black female,” said Jasmyne tenpenny, TSU freshman biology major. “I’m getting out of my comfort zone and meeting many amazing women.”

In partnership with local community organizations, each event will be held outdoors and feature music, food trucks, game stations, swag bags, and giveaways.

“I love how the organizations are bridging the social opportunity that exists for the young women to take advantage of,” said Kay Gordon, owner/operator of The Beauty of Public Relations. “Every component of this event embodied real hot girl stuff. Being a Black woman in this world is hard, and a space like this makes it easier to embrace ourselves.”

The tour runs through September 17th. The 2022 Black Girls Dream Conference, which will take place in Birmingham, Alabama, on September 16–17, 2022, will serve as the tour’s grand finale.