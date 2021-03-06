Houston’s own Megan Thee Stallion, the multi-faceted entertainer, record-breaker, philanthropist, and ever-evolving cultural icon, is teaming with NACC Disaster Services and U.S. Representative Sheila Jackson Lee to help rebuild her hometown after the recent winter storm.

Megan is enlisting the help of friends, partners and colleagues to put together a supergroup

coalition to raise funds that will rebuild and repair homes at no cost to senior citizens

and single mothers. Fashion Nova, 300 Entertainment, Mielle Organics, Revlon,

Maroon 5, The Coach Foundation, Taraji P Henson, Dolce and Gabbana and additional

donors have all generously offered their support of the initiative that will begin work

immediately and continue over the next two years.

“Seeing the devastation and hearing the heartbreaking stories that have surfaced, I

knew I had to do something to help my hometown“ said Megan Thee Stallion. “I am so

happy that Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, the NACC and I aligned on the goal of

repairing the homes of the elderly and uninsured single moms who are the most

vulnerable and often displaced by these kinds of devastating events.”

NACC will manage the rebuilding process and provide updates. NACC is collaborating

with Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee’s office for referrals and from online

submissions through www.helpinghoustonrebuild.org. The order of receiving aid is

based on both critical need and lottery ensuring fairness of selection. Public adjusters

will assess damages and volunteers will perform removal of water-logged materials.

Licensed professionals will address issues that include plumbing, electricity, structural

repairs with walls, floors, and other damages.

“Throughout my Congressional District and Houston, I saw the pain of people having

destroyed homes,” said Jackson Lee. “The historic and tragic disaster that was driven by the freeze and lack of preparation of the Texas electric grid caused lives to be lost and families to be displaced.

“The collective efforts of Megan Thee Stallion, the NACC and the 18th

Congressional District will help restore the lives and hopes of people who suffered from

no fault of their own. Our goal is to rebuild and restore these homes, which is

imperative for my constituents to feel safe and secure. Thank you to Megan the Stallion

and NACC, and I look forward to working with you on this very important project of

restoration of people’s homes.”

“It’s an honor to join forces with Houston native Megan Thee Stallion to rebuild waterdamaged homes.” said Pastor Ortega with NACC Disaster service. “Our heart joins

hers as we assist those most affected, especially seniors and single mothers. We

encourage those who can to support our efforts by becoming a volunteer or making a

donation.”