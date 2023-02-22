Chancellor John Sharp has named Dr. Michael L. McFrazier as acting president at Prairie View A&M University, beginning March 1.

McFrazier, currently dean of Prairie View A&M University’s Whitlowe R. Green College of Education, will serve until Dr. Tomikia P. LeGrande assumes leadership as PVAMU’s ninth president.

“Prairie View A&M University has an established legacy of achieving excellence in teaching, researc, and service, and I will work assiduously to continue that legacy,” McFrazier said. “The importance of this job is humbling, and I am indeed honored to have been asked to serve.”

Dr. Ruth Simmons appointed McFrazier as professor and dean at PVAMU in 2019, after McFrazier worked as interim dean at the education college for a year. Prior to his appointment as dean, McFrazier held a number of senior leadership positions at the Texas HBCU.

As dean, McFrazier secured a $1.5 million grant from the Houston Endowment designed to enhance the quality and distinctiveness of educator preparation programs and services at Prairie View to best prepare students for careers as educational professionals. He also recently secured a $1.2 million grant from the Powell and Greater Texas Foundations to increase STEM teacher production.

McFrazier also partnered with the Aldine Independent School District to develop and open the Impact Leadership Academy at Wilson, the district’s first all-boys school, last fall. The Impact Academy is designed to address academic achievement gaps and support social and emotional needs of young Black and Latino male students.

McFrazier began his professional career as a public school teacher and administrator in the Waco Independent School District. He joined the PVAMU faculty in the Whitlowe R. Green College of Education in 1998.

McFrazier is an alumnus of the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Baylor University and Paris Junior College. His professional research interests include First Generation College Student Academic Self-Efficacy, Minority Male Academic Achievement and Mentorship, and Personality Inventories as Tools to Prepare Effective Educational Leaders.

Sharp’s appointment of McFrazier follows President Ruth Simmons’ decision to resign at the end of February.