Every year on the third Monday of January, Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrates the civil rights leader’s life and legacy. If you are looking for different things to do to celebrate the holiday, the Defender has you covered.

Rothko Chapel 2021 MLK Birthday Celebration

Theme: Songs of Justice: A series of concerts and conversations exploring music and social justice movements

Date: Saturday, Jan. 15

Location: In-person and live-streamed

Rothko Chapel

3900 Yupon St.

Learn more at www.rothkochapel.org

Greater Houston Frontiers Club MLK Virtual Memorial Scholarship Program

Date: Monday, Jan. 17

Learn more at www.ghfrontiers.com, 713-331-0440

MLK Grande Parade

Date: Monday, Jan. 17, 10 a.m.-noon

Location: Houston Community College – Central Campus

1300 Holman St.

Parade will be held in Midtown Houston originating at San Jacinto & Elgin Streets

Learn more @ www.mlkgrandeparade.org

Black Heritage Society 44th MLK Original Parade & Festival

Date: Monday, Jan. 17, 10 a.m.

Parade location: Downtown

Festival location: Hermann Square Park

900 Bagby

Learn more at www.blackheritagesociety.net

Woodlands MLK Day event

Date: TBA

Location: The Woodlands United Methodist Church

2200 Lake Woodlands Drive

MLK Day 5th Ward Meal Giveaway at Pleasant Hill Village

Date: TBA

Location: 12401 South Post Oak, Suite J

Lucille’s 1913 Conscious Community Collective families of Fifth Ward to receive free meals at Pleasant Hill Village. Driving recipients should have vehicle trunks open at the site. Walk-ups and bus-riding guests should observe social distancing guidelines and wear masks.

Learn more at http://lucilles1913.org/