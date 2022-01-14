Every year on the third Monday of January, Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrates the civil rights leader’s life and legacy. If you are looking for different things to do to celebrate the holiday, the Defender has you covered.
Rothko Chapel 2021 MLK Birthday Celebration
Theme: Songs of Justice: A series of concerts and conversations exploring music and social justice movements
Date: Saturday, Jan. 15
Location: In-person and live-streamed
Rothko Chapel
3900 Yupon St.
Learn more at www.rothkochapel.org
Greater Houston Frontiers Club MLK Virtual Memorial Scholarship Program
Date: Monday, Jan. 17
Learn more at www.ghfrontiers.com, 713-331-0440
MLK Grande Parade
Date: Monday, Jan. 17, 10 a.m.-noon
Location: Houston Community College – Central Campus
1300 Holman St.
Parade will be held in Midtown Houston originating at San Jacinto & Elgin Streets
Learn more @ www.mlkgrandeparade.org
Black Heritage Society 44th MLK Original Parade & Festival
Date: Monday, Jan. 17, 10 a.m.
Parade location: Downtown
Festival location: Hermann Square Park
900 Bagby
Learn more at www.blackheritagesociety.net
Woodlands MLK Day event
Date: TBA
Location: The Woodlands United Methodist Church
2200 Lake Woodlands Drive
MLK Day 5th Ward Meal Giveaway at Pleasant Hill Village
Date: TBA
Location: 12401 South Post Oak, Suite J
Lucille’s 1913 Conscious Community Collective families of Fifth Ward to receive free meals at Pleasant Hill Village. Driving recipients should have vehicle trunks open at the site. Walk-ups and bus-riding guests should observe social distancing guidelines and wear masks.
Learn more at http://lucilles1913.org/